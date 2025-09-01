BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Sindh CM inspects KK Bund

Press Release Published 01 Sep, 2025 05:57am

SUKKUR: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday inspected the Kashmore-Kandhkot (KK) Bund and directed that flood protection measures be enhanced to safeguard the area from potential breaches. During his visit, he met with the Pakistan Navy’s emergency response team and reviewed the bund’s condition.

He was briefed on the history of the KK Bund’s struggles against powerful river attacks. The bund has faced significant challenges, including breaches and erosion, particularly during the 1995 and 2010 floods. Emergency measures, including stone pitching, were taken to protect the bund.

The CM instructed that the flood-fighting and protection measures be further strengthened to ensure the bund’s safety. He emphasized the importance of protecting the KK Bund, which safeguards the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Kashmore Kandhkot

