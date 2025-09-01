Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of important kitchen items like sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour, live chicken/meat, vegetables and others was witnessed, revealed in a weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, prices of live chicken/meat remained high in the retail market, while the price of farm eggs being sold at Rs360 per dozen.

Cow meat without bone was available at Rs1100 and cow meat with bone is being sold at Rs1000/kg. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market, the survey added.

Tomato is being sold at Rs100/kg in the open market whereas onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg. Lemon is being sold at Rs400 per kilogram in the retail market.

Peas was being sold at Rs200/kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/kg, ladyfinger Rs100-150 and Rs200/kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

The survey noted the price of sugar remained unchanged as it was available at Rs180-200/kg in the open market.

In the retail market, the survey noted the price of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and qualities remain stable. Buyers say prices of food grains, especially those which were daily use items in the kitchen, were beyond their purchasing power.

Price of flour was stable in the retail market as a 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs1750-Rs1600/sac and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1400/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs360/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300-320/kg, while toota rice was available at Rs200-220/kg.

Dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs400/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs360/kg.

Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs150 and 200/dozen, mango at Rs200-250 and Rs300, plum at Rs150 and Rs200/kg, apricot at Rs300-350 and Rs400 per kg, leechi at Rs500/kg, black jamun at Rs500 and Rs600/kg, melon at Rs100-150 per kg, watermelon at Rs80/per kg.

