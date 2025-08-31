Hamas spokesman Abu Ubaida killed, claims Israel

GAZA CITY: Israel said Sunday its forces had killed the spokesman of Hamas’s armed wing in a strike on Gaza a day earlier, the latest fatality in the group’s senior ranks in the nearly two-year war.

“Hamas terror spokesperson Abu Obeida was eliminated in Gaza,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a post on X, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said he had been targeted in a strike.

Israel has decimated Hamas’s leadership during 23 months of devastating fighting in the Gaza Strip, saying it seeks to eradicate the armed group and return hostages seized by Palestinian attack that sparked the war.

On the ground, as the sun rose on Sunday, smoke drifted into the sky above Gaza City and residents came to inspect the damage at a tent, crumpled in a strike, with bloodstained blankets strewn in the rubble.

Ashraf Abu Amsha, a displaced Palestinian sheltering in the area, said that “horror, fear, destruction, and fire erupted in all the tents.”

Israeli forces have been preparing for an offensive to seize Gaza City, the largest urban centre in the Palestinian territory, intensifying bombardments in the area in recent days and warning of imminent evacuation.

Hamas meanwhile has not commented on the killing of Abu Obeida, whose real name according to the Israeli military is Hudaifa al-Kahlut.

Since the war began, he had issued dozens of televised speeches, always appearing in military fatigues and a red keffiyeh scarf to obscure his face, and published audio messages, press releases and social media posts.

‘Afraid of the night’

Iman Rajab, who lives in the displacement camp near Gaza City that residents said was hit by Israel overnight, told AFP that “we are now afraid of the night and of sleeping in our tents.”

“We pray to God for the war to end because we are very tired from the displacement, the fear and the hunger,” said Rajab.

The vast majority of the Gaza Strip’s more than two million residents have been displaced at least once during the war.

The UN estimates that nearly a million people currently live in Gaza City and its surroundings, where famine has been declared.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli strikes and gunfire across the territory on Sunday killed at least 24 people, 15 of whom near aid distribution sites.

Asked for comment by AFP, the Israeli military requested coordinates to look into the agency’s reports.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

Top figures killed

Israel’s killing of Abu Obeida is the latest in a string of attacks targeting senior Hamas figures, including leader Yahya Sinwar who was accused by Israel of masterminding the 2023 attack.

Israeli operations have also killed Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh, the head of its armed wing Mohammed Deif, and other commanders and political figures, considerably weakening the movement.

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, the group’s presumed leader in Gaza, more than three months after Israel said it had killed him in an air strike.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the attack, 47 are still being held in Gaza, around 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 63,459 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.