BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China, Armenia establish strategic partnership, Chinese state media report

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2025 10:28am
China’s President Xi Jinping speaks during a bilateral meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, 31 August, 2025. Photo: Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping speaks during a bilateral meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, 31 August, 2025. Photo: Reuters

China and Armenia established a strategic partnership as their leaders met in northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday,state media CCTV reported.

China and Armenia should firmly support each other and deepen cooperation in all fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, CCTV said.

India’s Modi says he is committed to progressing ties with China in meeting with Xi

Pashinyan is in Tianjin for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, hosted by Xi.

China Armenia Chinese President Xi Jinping Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Tianjin Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Comments

200 characters

China, Armenia establish strategic partnership, Chinese state media report

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

Narowal reports medium flood in Ravi, Nullah Ujh; overall trend falling

Russia’s Putin arrives in China’s Tianjin for security summit

China’s Xi meets India’s Modi in Tianjin

President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

World Bank approves restructuring of Punjab’s PRIDE project

US export approval: Seafood industry set for growth: minister

Seafood exporters see no trade growth with US sans implementing TED rules

Villages, crops inundated in katcha areas of Kashmore

Read more stories