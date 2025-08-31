China, Armenia establish strategic partnership, Chinese state media report

China and Armenia established a strategic partnership as their leaders met in northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday,state media CCTV reported.

China and Armenia should firmly support each other and deepen cooperation in all fields, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, CCTV said.

Pashinyan is in Tianjin for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, hosted by Xi.