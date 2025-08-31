India’s Modi says he is committed to progressing ties with China in meeting with Xi

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted a positive direction in ties with China in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday and said there was a commitment to progressing their relations based on trust and respect.

Modi, who is on his first visit to China in seven years, was speaking to Xi on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc.

This was the Indian leader’s second meeting with Xi after one in Russia last year.

Ties between the Asian rivals have thawed since they reached an agreement in October on patrolling their disputed Himalayan border following a deadly clash between troops in 2020.