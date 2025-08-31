President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday officially approved a revision in the composition of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC).

This decision, which marks a notable shift in the structure of the commission, follows Balochistan provincial government’s recent revision of its nominated representative for the NFC.

The Balochistan government had initially submitted a nomination, but the new revision now recommends Mahfooz Ali Khan as the province’s non-ex-officio member of the 11th NFC.

This alteration supersedes an earlier approval, reflecting the dynamic and evolving nature of provincial representation within the commission.

A statement issued by the President’s Office said that the president has formally accorded approval to this revised nomination, signaling the importance of maintaining balance and representation across all provinces in the critical body responsible for resource distribution among federal and provincial governments.

Additionally, President Zardari has provided his assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

