Markets Print 2025-08-31

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (August 29, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 29-08-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,000        280        16,280        16,280          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,147        300        17,447        17,447          NIL
===========================================================================

