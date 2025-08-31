BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-31

Copper prices hit five-week high

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2025 02:44am

LONDON: Copper prices hit a five-week high on Friday, on track to end August with 3 percent growth, on expectations of a cut to US interest rates and increased demand in September.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to USD9,875 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after touching its highest since July 25 at USD9,917. ‘Part of it is because the dollar is a bit weaker. But there has also been some strong data recently, such as upward revision of US second-quarter GDP growth,’ said Dan Smith at Commodity Market Analytics.

‘We are also heading for September, which tends to be a better month for demand than the summer period.’ The US currency was poised for a monthly retreat of 2 percent in August, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

In top metals consumer China, meanwhile, the yuan will register its biggest monthly gain against the dollar since May. Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.4 percent this week while the Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand for copper imported into China, stabilised at USD55 a ton, its highest since June 5.

In other LME metals, aluminium rose 0.4 percent to USD2,615 a ton in official activity, zinc added 1.2 percent to USD2,814, lead gained 0.1 percent to USD1,986 and nickel was up 0.7 percent at USD15,375.

Tin advanced 1.5percent to USD35,325 after touching USD35,390 for its highest in almost five months. Stocks in LME-registered and Shanghai-monitored warehouses are low, while market supply of tin ore is tight because Myanmar’s Wa State has yet to resume production, Marex said.

Copper Copper prices London Metal Exchange GDP growth

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices hit five-week high

Petitions against President’s order: FBR files written statement before Senate panel

President clears Petroleum (Amend) Bill

President approves revision in composition of 11th NFC

ADB approves restructuring of PRIDE project

US export approval: Seafood industry set for growth: minister

Seafood exporters see no trade growth with US sans implementing TED rules

Villages, crops inundated in katcha areas of Kashmore

Alleged violation of SOEs Act: Mangnejo is on Jam’s ‘hit list’

PM in China for SCO summit

Customs Act: Time-bound proceedings mandatory: SC

Read more stories