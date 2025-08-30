BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Technology

Pakistan, Huaguan explore collaboration in EVs, lithium batteries & drones

BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2025 01:48pm

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industry and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huaguan, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, to discuss avenues of cooperation in electric vehicles, lithium batteries, robotics, and drone technology.

Highlighting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, Haroon stated that “electric vehicles are the future.” He added that the adoption of EVs is imperative for environmental protection and for reducing the country’s oil import bills, read a statement on Friday.

Speaking on the importance of lithium batteries, he noted that they hold immense potential for energy storage and will play a crucial role in the future energy landscape.

During the meeting, the Huaguan CEO shared that the company is also producing drones powered by lithium batteries for agricultural purposes.

Khan emphasised that the use of robotics and drones is expanding globally in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, and daily life. He further highlighted that drones can play a vital role in rescue and relief operations during floods and other natural disasters.

The incumbent government has ramped up efforts in its drive towards electrification. Days ago, the government unveiled a national electric vehicle policy –Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025-30 – aimed at combating the country’s deepening climate crisis.

Meanwhile, Haroon underscored that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China will further strengthen bilateral relations. He added that joint ventures and business-to-business cooperation with China will prove to be milestones in economic collaboration.

He concluded by stating that the visit will open doors to investment, business-to-business cooperation, and new opportunities for Pakistan’s economic growth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Tianjin on Saturday on an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit and will also address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

