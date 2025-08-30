PM Shehbaz departs for China for SCO summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Tianjin on Saturday on an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As per the Foreign Office (FO), the visit is part of leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

“It manifests the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm support on issues of respective core interests, advance Phase-II of CPEC and maintain regular communication on important regional and global developments.”

Meanwhile, the PM is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and the Prime Minister’s Adviser Tariq Fatemi.

PM Shehbaz will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit and will also address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

As per the FO, the premier will hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during which “multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation would be discussed”.

The premier will also interact with reputed Chinese businessmen and corporate executives to discuss bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.

On August 21, during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the PM expressed appreciation for Beijing’s steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s support for China on its core issues.