TDAP business delegation to visit BD from Sept 1

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing a high-level business delegation to Bangladesh from 1st to 4th September 2025. This strategic initiative is designed to open new doors for Pakistani businesses in the fast-growing Bangladeshi market.

The delegation will spotlight Pakistan’s strength in Chemicals, Construction Materials, Marble, and allied products, providing Bangladeshi industries with direct access to Pakistan’s high-quality, competitive exports. The visit aims to foster stronger bilateral trade, build sustainable partnerships, and expand Pakistan’s footprint in the regional market.

Through this initiative, TDAP seeks to strengthen economic linkages between the two countries by encouraging B2B meetings, trade networking sessions, and sector-focused engagements. The delegation will not only highlight Pakistan’s export capabilities but also create opportunities for collaboration in sectors where demand in Bangladesh is rapidly rising.

TDAP remains committed to promoting Pakistan’s exports and ensuring that Pakistani businesses can explore, penetrate, and thrive in regional and international markets.

