ATC issues notices on bail plea of IK’s nephew

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued notices on a bail petition of Aleema Khan’s son Shershah Khan in the Corps Commander House attack case for September 01.

Earlier, Shershah’s counsel contended that the police claimed to have a video showing the petitioner standing with his cousin Hassaan Niazi, convicted by a military court. He said, merely appearing in a video does not establish any guilt.

He submitted that the petitioner had no involvement in the alleged incident and asked the court to release him on bail.

The court after hearing his counsel at length issued notices to the prosecution and directed the investigating officer to present the record of the case.

The other day, the court had sent Shershah to jail on judicial remand till September 11.

Sarwar Road police had registered the FIR against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking and vandalizing the Corps Commander House, during the May 9 riots.

