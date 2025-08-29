Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 39 runs in tri-series opener

Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha starred as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs in the opening match of the tri-nation series in Sharjah on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 182 for 7 in their 20 overs. Salman led from the front with a 36-ball 53, while Mohammad Nawaz added a quickfire 21 off 11 balls. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman also chipped in with 21 and 20, respectively.

Fareed Ahmad was the pick of Afghanistan’s bowlers, taking 2-47, while Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai claimed a wicket each.

In reply, Afghanistan folded for 143 in 19.5 overs. Rashid Khan struck a blistering 39 off 16 balls, including five sixes, and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit 38, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled.

Haris Rauf starred with the ball, bagging 4-31, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets apiece. Sufiyan Muqeem also chipped in with 2-25.

The Greenshirts will face the hosts, United Arab Emirates, tomorrow at the same venue. The match will begin at 8 PM Pakistan Time.