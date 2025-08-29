BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE gear up for Asia Cup rehearsal

BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2025 07:00pm

Pakistan and Afghanistan will face off on Friday in the opening match of the tri-nation T20I series in Sharjah.

The tri-series, with the United Arab Emirates as the other participant, serves as a rehearsal for the next month’s T20 Asia Cup, also to be held in the UAE.

Besides its value as match practice for the multi-nation regional tournament, the significance of the tri-series is limited, especially for Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two sides are placed in separate groups in the Asia Cup, which takes place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while all tri-series matches will be played in Sharjah.

Pakistan

Pakistan head into the tri-series under scrutiny but as favorites. Despite recent criticism, their aggressive T20 batting under the new white-ball coach, Mike Hesson, has delivered results.

They beat Bangladesh at home and the West Indies in Florida using a long batting line-up, often bowling up to eight overs with non-specialists. That tactic may backfire on slower UAE pitches, where scores below 150 are common. Flexibility in selection could be key.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan, returning to T20Is for the first time this year, offer a balanced squad. Their spin attack – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammad Nabi – is world-class. Conditions in Sharjah may suit them. However, a lack of recent international T20 experience adds uncertainty.

The tri-series doubles as preparation for next month’s Asia Cup, where Afghanistan face a tough group with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

UAE

UAE, meanwhile, are eyeing progress after a mixed year. They shocked Bangladesh 2-1 in May, but struggled at the Pearl of Africa series in Uganda.

Captain Muhammad Waseem leads the charge with a strike rate over 155. Asif Khan offers more lower down with a 162.50 strike rate. But overall firepower remains limited.

Left-arm spinner Haider Ali will be crucial. His 3-7 against Bangladesh on this ground earlier this year was match-defining. Wrist-spinner Zuhaib Zubair adds support.

Sharjah remains a venue that produces drama. This series, though short, could set the tone for Asia’s bigger battles ahead.

