High flood set to hit Guddu barrage next week: CM Sindh

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review preparedness for a high flood expected at Guddu Barrage between September 3 and 4, his office said.

Briefing the CM, the Irrigation Department and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said inflows of 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs could reach Guddu Barrage by midweek.

Murad directed the administration to remain on high alert and ensure full rescue and relief arrangements.

The meeting at CM House was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, senior officials, and divisional commissioners who joined via video link. Four ministers were assigned to supervise flood response and public welfare on both banks of the river.

PDMA informed that 72 rescue boats have been deployed in northern districts and 106 in southern districts, while more than 52,000 families may be affected if flooding occurs.

The CM also ordered the deployment of over 30,000 Rescue 1122 personnel in northern districts and allocation of rescue boats across vulnerable areas, including Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Naushahro Feroze, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Pakistan Navy has kept 26 boats on standby to support relief operations. PDMA said it has adequate relief supplies, including mosquito nets, blankets, tents, portable toilets, de-watering pumps and generators.

Murad instructed PDMA and district administrations to prepare more than 500 camps along river embankments to protect communities and livestock. “In case of a major flood wave, not a single life, human or animal, should be lost,” he said.

He will visit Guddu and Sukkur barrages in the coming days and take an aerial view of the vulnerable embankments of the Indus River. PDMA warned that in the event of a very high flood, over 50,000 families could be displaced.