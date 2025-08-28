Flood alert: Exceptionally high flood levels reported in Ravi, Sutlej rivers

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has warned of exceptionally high flood levels in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers, posing serious threats to low-lying areas as heavy water inflows continue.

According to the latest discharge report issued on Thursday night, outflows at Shahdara (Ravi) and Ganda Singh Wala (Sutlej) have reached the exceptionally high category.

The Chenab River is also experiencing high flood conditions at Khanki and Qadirabad, while medium-level flooding is being observed at Marala and Jassar.

Meanwhile, the Ravi River is flowing at high flood levels at Balloki, with inflows crossing 117,000 cusecs. On the Sutlej, Suleimanki is witnessing a medium flood situation.

The FFD has cautioned authorities and residents in vulnerable areas to remain on alert and continue coordination with local administrations for timely evacuation and relief measures.

The latest forecast precedes an earlier alert issued by NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), warning of an unprecedented flood situation in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers.

According to the NEOC, the Chenab River was experiencing a severe flood, with a flow of 901,000 cusecs recorded at Qadirabad and 859,000 cusecs at Khanki.

The flood torrent is expected to pass through Trimmu after Qadirabad and Khanki. Areas in Gujarat, Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, and Jhang are at risk of being affected.

The Ravi River was also in a severe flood situation with a torrent of 139,000 cusecs at Jassar.

It warned that the flood torrent was expected to reach about 164,160 cusecs upon reaching Shahdara, which could potentially affect Shahdara and Narowal.

According to the NDMA, Lahore’s Kot Mandu, Zia Moosa, Aziz Colony, Qaisar Town, Faisal Park, Dheera, and Kot Begum areas are at risk. Other areas in the Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib districts are also on alert.

Following the prime minister’s directives, the NDMA said it is monitoring all rescue and relief activities. The NEOC is fully operational 24/7 and is in constant contact with civil and military authorities.

The NDMA has advised residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas to immediately evacuate to safe places. Citizens are urged to follow instructions from the local administration, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep an emergency kit (water, food, medicine) and important documents ready.

Moreover, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also released weekly weather outlook for rivers’ catchments.

“Moderate rainfall is likely to start from August 29 over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, intensity of rainfall may enhance from moderate to heavy from August 30,” the Met Office said.

Giving outlook for the flood situation in rivers, Chief Meteorologist Dr Zaheer Ahmad Babar has warned that due to water releases from Indian dams, exceptionally high flood level will continue in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream.

River Chenab at Trimmu is expected to attain exceptionally high flood level on August 29 evening, he said.

People walk past a partially flooded bus station following monsoon rains and rising water levels in Sialkot on August 27, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The chief meteorologist said River Chenab at Panjnad is expected to attain very high flood level on September 2.

Whereas, River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is expected to attain very high flood on September 4 and 5.

River Ravi at Balloki is expected to attain exceptionally high flood level within 24-hours, he warned.

Suparco provides satellite images

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), through its Space Application Centre for Response in Emergency and Disasters (Sacred), has extended vital support in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers due to heavy rains in catchment areas along with the release of excessive water from dams on Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers.

Suparco said it acquired pre and post satellite images of the affected areas, enabling authorities to clearly observe the situation. These images showed submerged settlements, damaged roads, and disrupted communications.

Such space-based information is crucial in disaster management as it allows rapid assessment of the situation, identification of vulnerable zones, and prioritisation of relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Suparco also prepared maps of potentially exposed crops, roads and built-up areas, based on simulated flood extents prepared under NatCat Model project financed by National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF). Previously, Suparco provided vital support during the floods in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Babusar Top (GB) — the worst-hit regions.

Through its dedicated DisasterWatch Portal, Suparco said it continuously monitors natural hazards, supporting the NDMA, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) and other stakeholders with timely and reliable space-based satellite information and continued monitoring of the evolving situation along three major rivers and affected flood plains of Punjab.

Suparco has implemented the National Catastrophe Modelling (NatCat) Project for the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), which provides probabilistic risk assessment tools for floods, droughts, heatwaves, cyclones, tsunami, landslides and earthquakes. This flagship initiative helps in disaster preparedness, disaster risk reduction through mitigation, and development of disaster risk financing strategies for Pakistan.

The recent responses highlights the critical importance of space-based information in managing disasters, especially for developing nations where ground access may be limited and timely data is essential for saving lives and resources. Suparco’s continued efforts in providing satellite imagery and risk assessment studies are playing key role in strengthening Pakistan’s disaster response and resilience.

CM Maryam inspects Ravi River at Shahdara

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached Shahdara, and boarded a boat along with the rescue personnel to inspect the Ravi River. She reviewed flood relief arrangements, and observed the situation after a large flood wave passed through the Ravi River near Shahdara.

The chief minister, speaking to media on Shahdara-Ravi Bridge, said, “We will improve our infrastructure and dams in the future.” She also vowed to build structures to store water. She the government would plan to deal with floods from now on.

CM Maryam said a campaign against encroachments was underway in Punjab. “Waterways of rivers and streams will also be cleared.” She also thanked police and rescuers for their help to the victims.

“Pakistani security forces have helped and rescued people, I thank them. People should cooperate in rescue and relief work,“ she said.