Pakistan

Field Marshal Munir vows to restore all flood-damaged religious sites in Punjab

BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 10:28pm
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visits flood affected areas of Punjab

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir vowed to restore all religious sites damaged by recent floods to their original conditions, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

The army chief made these remarks during his visit to the flood-affected areas of Punjab, including the Sialkot sector, Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Munir reviewed the flood situation, ongoing rescue and relief operations, and future preparedness measures in view of more expected rains.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief stated that Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur will be restored on a priority basis.

He was briefed on coordinated efforts by civil administration and military troops, which he praised as “tireless and commendable” in protecting lives and property.

During the visit, Field Marshal Munir met members of the Sikh community affected by the floods.

