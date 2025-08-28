BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Published 28 Aug, 2025 01:06pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs362,600 after a gain of Rs900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs310,871 after it accumulated Rs772.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs361,700 after a gain of Rs1000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,399 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $9, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola increased by Rs53 to reach Rs4,121.

