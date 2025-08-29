BML 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
BOP 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.87%)
CPHL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.95%)
DCL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.36%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (5.84%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GCIL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.02%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.06%)
MLCF 103.25 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (7.71%)
NBP 151.07 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.37%)
PAEL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.24%)
POWER 17.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.23%)
PPL 179.40 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.05%)
PREMA 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PRL 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
SNGP 116.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.92%)
SSGC 40.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.56%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan hits fresh 10-month high on firm PBOC fixing, stock market rally

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 11:30am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan rallied to a 10-month high against the dollar on Friday, poised for its biggest monthly gain since May, underpinned by firm central bank fixings and a buoyant stock market.

The onshore yuan strengthened to 7.126 per dollar, the strongest since November 6, 2024, before paring some gains to trade largely flat by 0415 GMT.

Its offshore counterpart was little changed at 7.124, after briefly breaching the 7.12 level to hit a 10-month high of 7.1160 overnight.

Recent gains in China’s stock market and expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month should help restore investor confidence and support the yuan, said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank.

“There could be further room for RMB to appreciate should China’s economy see more sustained stabilization.”

The dollar’s six-currency index headed for a monthly fall of 2% on ramped-up bets of an imminent Fed easing.

The yuan is up 1.0% against the dollar this month, and is on track for its biggest gain since May as the People’s Bank of China continued to signal support for a stronger currency with firm daily fixings.

The offshore yuan has also risen 1.2% this month, marking its best performance in a year. Prior to the market opening, the central bank set the midpoint rate at 7.1030 per dollar, 244 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate and the strongest level since November 6.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade a maximum of 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

“There has been asymmetric bias for USD/CNY fixing to go lower. This shows PBoC’s intention to engineer gradual RMB appreciation post US-China trade truce mid-May,” Goldman Sachs said in a note, projecting USD/CNH to grind lower to 7.1 in the next 1-2 months and 7.0 by year-end.

Elsewhere, the Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) continued to rise across the board, reflecting recent cash withdrawals by the city’s de facto central bank and sharp rebounds in the local dollar.

The overnight tenor climbed above 4% on Friday for the first time since May, marking the largest monthly rebound since records began in 2006.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan hits fresh 10-month high on firm PBOC fixing, stock market rally

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Read more stories