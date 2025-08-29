Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

In a bid to refresh its corporate image, the Oil and Gas Development Limited (OGDC), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, has unveiled a new logo and tagline, marking a significant step in its ongoing corporate identity revamping initiative.

The listed E&P disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

According to a notification issued, the Board of Directors of the company has formally approved the new logo, which will now be rolled out across all official materials and platforms with immediate effect.

“This change relates only to the visual identity of the company and has no impact on its legal name or principal line of business,” the company clarified.

OGDC is engaged in exploration, drilling, production, reservoir management, and engineering support. It holds the most extensive exploration acreage in the country, covering over 40% of awarded blocks, giving it a leading role in the development of Pakistan’s oil and gas resources.

Several energy companies in Pakistan have recently revamped their corporate identity.

Earlier in January, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), another E&P, changed its name to Mari Energies Limited (MEL).

Similarly, Shell Pakistan Limited was renamed Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, following Wafi Energy Holding Limited acquisition of 87.78% stake in the company.