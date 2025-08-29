Stocks shed more weight

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index ended Thursday’s session in negative territory, weighed down by persistent pressure from futures rollover activities.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 147,343.50 points, down 150.52 points or 0.10 percent. The trading day saw significant volatility, with the index swinging between a high of 148,042.00 and a low of 147,209.56 points.

BRIndex100 closed at 14,972.03 points, down 3.67 points or 0.02 percent, with a total volume of 755.22 million shares. BRIndex30 rose 236.25 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 43,024.62 points, with a total volume of 420.88 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, intraday swings persisted amid rollover-related pressures. The decline was largely driven by HBL, FFC, BAHL, FABL, and SYS, which collectively dragged the index down by 476.62 points. Gains in SAZEW, LUCK, and UBL added 206.11 points, partially offsetting losses.

The day saw 238 companies advance, 201 decline, and 35 remain unchanged, with 474 companies participating on the main board. Total market volume reached 935.45 million shares, up from 856.66 million, while traded value also rose to Rs33.52 billion from Rs29.28 billion. Market capitalization increased slightly to Rs17.535 trillion from Rs17.529 trillion, a gain of approximately Rs6.3 billion.

In the ready market, the top three companies by turnover were Pace (Pak) Ltd. with 71.48 million shares closed at Rs8.06, Bank Makramah’s 66.00 million shares were traded and closed at Rs5.81, and Pak Elektron’s 51.18 million shares changed hands that finished the day at Rs46.83.

Among top gainers, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited rose Rs757.14 to Rs33,077.14, while Sazgar Engineering Works Limited increased Rs149.52 to Rs1,644.75. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company LimitedB fell Rs377.99 to Rs26,622.01, and Sapphire Textile Mills Limited dropped Rs61.37 to Rs1,370.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,911.76, up 622.52 points, with turnover of 5.39 million shares. BR Cement Index rose 118.81 points to 11,806.06 points with 29.18 million shares turnover. BR Commercial Banks Index fell 305.18 points to 43,914.61, turnover 133.53 million. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index dropped 111.43 points to 22,685.21, and turnover remained 60.90 million. BR Oil and Gas Index gained 20.17 points to 12,765.85 with turnover 49.83 million, while BR Tech & Comm Index fell 8.94 points to 3,272.00, turnover 69.66 million.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, stocks closed lower amid investor concerns over the devastating flood losses in Punjab, which threaten agricultural growth, along with SBP signals of thin growth for FY26. High leverage, rollover pressures at PSX, and falling global crude oil prices also contributed to the bearish close, he added.

