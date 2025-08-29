BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 192.80 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.22%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
PPL 177.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PRL 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,015 Increased By 43.1 (0.29%)
BR30 43,277 Increased By 252.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 147,796 Increased By 452.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,036 Increased By 159.2 (0.35%)
Markets Print 2025-08-29

Stocks shed more weight

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index ended Thursday’s session in negative territory, weighed down by persistent pressure from futures rollover activities.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 147,343.50 points, down 150.52 points or 0.10 percent. The trading day saw significant volatility, with the index swinging between a high of 148,042.00 and a low of 147,209.56 points.

BRIndex100 closed at 14,972.03 points, down 3.67 points or 0.02 percent, with a total volume of 755.22 million shares. BRIndex30 rose 236.25 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 43,024.62 points, with a total volume of 420.88 million shares.

According to Topline Securities, intraday swings persisted amid rollover-related pressures. The decline was largely driven by HBL, FFC, BAHL, FABL, and SYS, which collectively dragged the index down by 476.62 points. Gains in SAZEW, LUCK, and UBL added 206.11 points, partially offsetting losses.

The day saw 238 companies advance, 201 decline, and 35 remain unchanged, with 474 companies participating on the main board. Total market volume reached 935.45 million shares, up from 856.66 million, while traded value also rose to Rs33.52 billion from Rs29.28 billion. Market capitalization increased slightly to Rs17.535 trillion from Rs17.529 trillion, a gain of approximately Rs6.3 billion.

In the ready market, the top three companies by turnover were Pace (Pak) Ltd. with 71.48 million shares closed at Rs8.06, Bank Makramah’s 66.00 million shares were traded and closed at Rs5.81, and Pak Elektron’s 51.18 million shares changed hands that finished the day at Rs46.83.

Among top gainers, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited rose Rs757.14 to Rs33,077.14, while Sazgar Engineering Works Limited increased Rs149.52 to Rs1,644.75. On the losing side, PIA Holding Company LimitedB fell Rs377.99 to Rs26,622.01, and Sapphire Textile Mills Limited dropped Rs61.37 to Rs1,370.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,911.76, up 622.52 points, with turnover of 5.39 million shares. BR Cement Index rose 118.81 points to 11,806.06 points with 29.18 million shares turnover. BR Commercial Banks Index fell 305.18 points to 43,914.61, turnover 133.53 million. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index dropped 111.43 points to 22,685.21, and turnover remained 60.90 million. BR Oil and Gas Index gained 20.17 points to 12,765.85 with turnover 49.83 million, while BR Tech & Comm Index fell 8.94 points to 3,272.00, turnover 69.66 million.

According to Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation, stocks closed lower amid investor concerns over the devastating flood losses in Punjab, which threaten agricultural growth, along with SBP signals of thin growth for FY26. High leverage, rollover pressures at PSX, and falling global crude oil prices also contributed to the bearish close, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

