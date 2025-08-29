BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 192.80 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.22%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
PPL 177.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PRL 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,015 Increased By 43.1 (0.29%)
BR30 43,277 Increased By 252.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 147,796 Increased By 452.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,036 Increased By 159.2 (0.35%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move aimed at boosting the country’s economic and strategic ties with the Gulf, the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) approved on Thursday a plan to hand over operations of Islamabad International Airport to the United Arab Emirates under a government-to-government (G2G) framework.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the high-level meeting marked a significant shift in the management of one of the country’s key transport hubs, signalling Islamabad’s intention to leverage foreign expertise and investment to enhance operational efficiency.

A specialised negotiation team, led by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Privatisation Muhammad Ali and including senior officials from Defence, Finance, Law and Justice, and Privatisation ministries, will now finalise the terms of the agreement.

Islamabad Airport: UK team says security arrangements in compliance with global standards

“The government is committed to ensuring that this partnership serves Pakistan’s national interests while improving airport operations to international standards,” Ishaq Dar said during the meeting.

The arrangement aims to secure a smooth transition of management and strengthen Pakistan’s connectivity, critical for economic growth and regional co-operation.

Officials also highlighted that the deal fits into a broader strategy to deepen Pakistan’s relations with the UAE – a growing regional power and vital economic partner – amid increasing competition and economic challenges in the region. The CCoIGCT will oversee negotiations closely to ensure the agreement delivers on its promise of boosting Pakistan’s aviation sector and attracting foreign investment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

uae Ishaq Dar Muhammad Ali G2G Islamabad International Airport CCoIGCT Pakistan and UAE Airport operations DPM and Foreign Minister

Comments

200 characters

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories