G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move aimed at boosting the country’s economic and strategic ties with the Gulf, the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) approved on Thursday a plan to hand over operations of Islamabad International Airport to the United Arab Emirates under a government-to-government (G2G) framework.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the high-level meeting marked a significant shift in the management of one of the country’s key transport hubs, signalling Islamabad’s intention to leverage foreign expertise and investment to enhance operational efficiency.

A specialised negotiation team, led by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Privatisation Muhammad Ali and including senior officials from Defence, Finance, Law and Justice, and Privatisation ministries, will now finalise the terms of the agreement.

“The government is committed to ensuring that this partnership serves Pakistan’s national interests while improving airport operations to international standards,” Ishaq Dar said during the meeting.

The arrangement aims to secure a smooth transition of management and strengthen Pakistan’s connectivity, critical for economic growth and regional co-operation.

Officials also highlighted that the deal fits into a broader strategy to deepen Pakistan’s relations with the UAE – a growing regional power and vital economic partner – amid increasing competition and economic challenges in the region. The CCoIGCT will oversee negotiations closely to ensure the agreement delivers on its promise of boosting Pakistan’s aviation sector and attracting foreign investment.

