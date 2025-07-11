BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-11

Islamabad Airport: UK team says security arrangements in compliance with global standards

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2025 03:20am

KARACHI: The UK Department for Transport has successfully completed a comprehensive three-day aviation security inspection at Islamabad International Airport, declaring aviation security arrangements satisfactory and in compliance with international standards.

According to an ASF spokesperson, the successful inspection reflects the dedication and professionalism of Pakistan’s airport security personnel in maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety and security.

The three-member inspection team from the British civil aviation authority arrived at Islamabad Airport on July 8, 2025, to conduct the aviation security assessment that concluded on Thursday.

The inspection aimed at evaluating and verifying aviation security protocols at Islamabad Airport against international aviation security standards.

The Airports Security Force (ASF), who is responsible for civil aviation and airport security, ensured all operational measures were in place throughout the inspection process.

The UK aviation security inspection team conducted a thorough on-site review of the airport’s security arrangements, meticulously examining security deployment, internal controls, passenger and baggage screening procedures, pass issuance and access control systems, vehicle and staff screening protocols, and CCTV operations and surveillance systems.

Meanwhile, the team also assessed perimeter security measures, Quick Response Force deployment, anti-drone security arrangements, ASF emergency response capabilities, and the implementation of other safety and security measures.

A meeting was also held with the Chief Security Officer and all relevant airport stakeholders participating in the proceedings.

Following the comprehensive evaluation, the British aviation security team commended the ASF for their efforts in maintaining secure air travel operations. The inspection team praised the professional standards maintained at the facility and confirmed that all security protocols met international requirements.

The positive outcome of the inspection is expected to strengthen confidence in Pakistan’s aviation security systems and may facilitate enhanced cooperation between Pakistani and British aviation authorities in the future.

