Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a record net profit of Rs2.5 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25 and after statutory appropriations, Rs. 2.428 trillion was handed over to the Federal Government, the central bank announced on Wednesday.

The SBP released its consolidated financial statements along with the independent auditors’ report on its official website. In line with Section 40(3) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956, the statements and reports have also been transmitted to the Federal Government and the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).

According to the report, auditors examined the financial statements of SBP and its subsidiaries, including SBP Banking Services Corporation, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (Private) Limited, and the National Institute of Banking and Finance, Pakistan. They issued an unqualified opinion, confirming that the consolidated financial statements provide a true and fair view of the Group’s financial position as of June 30, 2025, and its performance and cash flows for the year, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The audit was conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs), with full compliance to ethical standards under the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants’ Code of Ethics. Key audit matters were reviewed and addressed within the context of the overall audit.

The disclosure underscores SBP’s commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and adherence to international accounting and auditing standards.

