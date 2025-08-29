Dar directs to ensure food items at affordable prices

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting Thursday on the availability and pricing of essential food commodities across the country.

The DPM/FM directed authorities to ensure smooth supply chains and uninterrupted availability of essential food items at affordable prices.

He emphasized stronger coordination between Federal and Provincial governments, improved market monitoring, and firm action against hoarding and cartelisation. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to protect the interests of both consumers and farmers.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Food and EAD, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries of Food, Commerce & Industry, as well as senior representatives from Provincial Departments.

