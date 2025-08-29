BML 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.64%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.45 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.57%)
FCCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.34%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 150.80 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.19%)
PAEL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.28%)
POWER 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.17%)
PRL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SNGP 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,016 Increased By 44.2 (0.29%)
BR30 43,336 Increased By 311.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 147,864 Increased By 520.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 45,047 Increased By 170.1 (0.38%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

Developmental delays: AKU study finds 1 in 4 Karachi public school kids at risk

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: A new study by the Aga Khan University has found that one in four children aged 3 to 8 attending public schools in Karachi are at risk of developmental delays. Children from low-income families and ethnic minority backgrounds are especially vulnerable.

Research was conducted among children in Katchi, grade 1, and grade 2, measuring them in each of five developmental domains—social and emotional, physical, language, cognition, and communication skills. It was found that 28 percent of children were vulnerable in at least one of these domains, while about 10 percent struggled in all five. Pashtun children exhibited the highest vulnerability rates across all domains, measured by Early Developmental Index (EDI) compared to Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Baloch, and other speakers. Boys were also found to be significantly more likely to be vulnerable than girls.

The study revealed that overall; children’s developmental vulnerability is shaped by a combination of gender, family income, and ethnic background. Identifying these gaps early is important as it can inform strategies that systematically protect and support the healthy development of all children in society. The study also called for imminent actions like targeted programs and policies that can support vulnerable children, laying the foundations for a developmentally healthier next generation.

“An individual’s early years are their most sensitive period, where the most rapid growth and development occurs,” says Dr Seema Lasi, Assistant Professor at Aga Khan University and co-author of the research study. “A child’s developmental health is deeply influenced by their parents, teachers and the social and environmental factors they grow up in. When we invest in early learning and create safe, nurturing environments, we lay the foundation for healthier, more resilient generations.”

“Children thrive when they are supported by both quality education and a stable, nurturing home,” says Dr Salman Kirmani, Director, Centre of Excellence – Women & Child Health, and Interim Director, Human Development Programme, Aga Khan University. “Developmental health isn’t just a medical concern; it’s a societal responsibility that begins at home and extends to every classroom.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

AKU Aga Khan University EDI

Comments

200 characters

Developmental delays: AKU study finds 1 in 4 Karachi public school kids at risk

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

NA panel told: EOBI expands investment portfolio to Rs643.59bn

Read more stories