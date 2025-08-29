Markets Print 2025-08-29
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 28, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.86 283.70 AED 76.96 77.25
EURO 328.43 330.40 SAR 75.26 75.55
GBP 381.08 383.31 INTERBANK 281.85 282.05
JPY 1.82 1.94
=========================================================================
