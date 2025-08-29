BML 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.64%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.45 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.57%)
FCCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.34%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 150.80 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.19%)
PAEL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.28%)
POWER 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.17%)
PRL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SNGP 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,016 Increased By 44.2 (0.29%)
BR30 43,336 Increased By 311.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 147,864 Increased By 520.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 45,047 Increased By 170.1 (0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-08-29

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 28, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               282.86   283.70    AED                76.96     77.25
EURO                328.43   330.40    SAR                75.26     75.55
GBP                 381.08   383.31    INTERBANK         281.85    282.05
JPY                                                        1.82      1.94
=========================================================================

