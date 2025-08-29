Markets Print 2025-08-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 28, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 147,343.51
High: 148,042
Low: 147,209.56
Net Change: 150.52
Volume (000): 306,526
Value (000): 21,410,964
Makt Cap (000) 4,379,492,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,911.76
NET CH (+) 622.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,806.06
NET CH (+) 118.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 43,914.61
NET CH (-) 305.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,685.21
NET CH (-) 111.43
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,765.85
NET CH (+) 20.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,272.00
NET CH (-) 8.94
------------------------------------
As on: 28-Aug-2025
====================================
