KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 28, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 147,343.51 High: 148,042 Low: 147,209.56 Net Change: 150.52 Volume (000): 306,526 Value (000): 21,410,964 Makt Cap (000) 4,379,492,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,911.76 NET CH (+) 622.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,806.06 NET CH (+) 118.81 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 43,914.61 NET CH (-) 305.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,685.21 NET CH (-) 111.43 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,765.85 NET CH (+) 20.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,272.00 NET CH (-) 8.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-Aug-2025 ====================================

