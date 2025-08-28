India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

Pakistan is reeling under unprecedented floods aggravated by India’s deliberate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and its manipulation of river outflows without sharing timely flood warnings.

Pakistan is already battling monsoon rains in recent weeks, with more than 167,000 people displaced in Punjab, including 40,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings since August 14.

The official death toll from the country’s floods since the start of the monsoon season in late June stood at 804 on Wednesday, half of them in August.

India’s unilateral move to hold the IWT in abeyance has left Pakistan without critical advance warnings of extraordinary water discharges from dams across the border. The absence of timely alerts has compounded the devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains, leaving the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers in extremely high flood levels, APP reported.

A report covered by a section of media quoted provisions of the 1960 IWT, which bind both countries to communicate extraordinary discharges of water and operate dams to prevent material damage. However, while India issued a limited alert for the Tawi tributary, it failed to provide updated data about the Sutlej River, which surged beyond 122,000 cusecs, inundating large parts of South Punjab.

The report noted that since suspending the IWT on April 23, India has manipulated outflows of Chenab waters, first reducing them to cause shortages and later releasing them abruptly, aggravating downstream flooding. The few alerts received from India in recent days were insufficient, as unlike previous practice, they did not cover all reservoirs on eastern rivers.

Analysts said India’s refusal to honour the IWT provisions, coupled with erratic water releases, threatens Pakistan’s agriculture, economy, and food security, while heightening risks of humanitarian disaster and public unrest.

Dams open

Over the border, flood water engulfed parts of Kartarpur Sahib, a famous Sikh temple in Punjab, a rescue official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

India opened the gates of major dams on rivers in its part of Kashmir after the heavy rains, an Indian government source said.

India routinely releases water from its dams when they get too full, with the excess flowing into Pakistan.

On Wednesday, authorities said there had been a record increase in the levels of the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers in Pakistan.

Pakistan says New Delhi had passed on two earlier flood warnings since Sunday.

PM surveys floods from the air

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conducted aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Punjab.

Prior to departure and during the aerial view, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the overall flood situation in the country.

The prime minister was briefed in detail on the flooding in Punjab’s rivers and the ongoing rescue and relief operations in submerged areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also accompanied the prime minister.

Taking an aerial view of the flood-affected areas, PM Shehbaz issued instructions to take all necessary measures for flood prevention and relief operations.

A detailed briefing was given to the premier and the chief minister in Narowal.

Weather advisory

The NDMA on Wednesday issued a weather advisory predicting widespread torrential rains over the next 48 hours, driven by strong monsoon currents surging from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The disaster management authority has relayed: “Moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of the country from August 29 to September 2.”

Photo: APP/File

The NDMA said moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in upper, northeastern and southern parts of Punjab including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim yar Khan until September 1.

Whereas, it said, moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara division, Peshawar, Swat, Waziristan, and surrounding areas from August 29 to September 1.

Army continues relief operation

Pakistan Army is continuing relief operations in flood-affected areas of Punjab along with respective civil administrations.

In Lahore Division, around five hundred military officers and soldiers are engaged in relief operations.

Twenty one rescue and relief camps have been established in collaboration with the civil administration.

Photo: Radio Pakistan/File

In Daska, the Pak Army shifted dozens of Sikh community members to safe places. The Sikh community appreciated the timely relief operations of the Army.

Pakistan Army also started a relief operation to help flood-affected people in Kot Momin.

Three rescue teams consisting of the Pakistan Army and the district administration have been deployed in Midh Ranjha, Talibwala and Hilalpur.

Expert swimmers have also been included in the rescue teams.