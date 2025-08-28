BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.63%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
NBP 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.82%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.95%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,924 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 147,441 Decreased By -1319.4 (-0.89%)
KSE30 44,923 Decreased By -268.3 (-0.59%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

  • Recent trade deal with US expected to boost exports, says monthly outlook
BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 01:15pm

The finance ministry on Thursday warned that Pakistan’s economy faces risks from flood-related damages, which may add fiscal pressures and disrupt food supplies in affected areas.

The ministry, in its latest monthly economic outlook, said that Pakistan’s economy entered FY2026 with stable macroeconomic conditions and improved growth prospects, supported by a stronger external and fiscal position.

“On a YoY basis, LSM [large scale manufacturing] has been on a steady recovery since April 2025, peaking in June, and is expected to gain further momentum with improvements in automotive and fertiliser output,” read the report.

The ministry noted that government measures for investment facilitation, along with reforms to support private sector-led growth, easing inflation, and accommodative monetary policy, may further reinforce business confidence.

“A favourable global environment, stronger demand from trading partners, and the recent trade deal of Pakistan with the US are expected to boost exports, while workers’ remittances will help contain trade deficit pressures from tariff rationalisation–driven imports.

“However, flood-related damages may add fiscal pressures and disrupt food supplies in affected areas,” it said.

Pakistan is reeling under unprecedented floods aggravated by India’s deliberate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and its manipulation of river outflows without sharing timely flood warnings.

Pakistan is already battling monsoon rains in recent weeks, with more than 167,000 people displaced in Punjab, including 40,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings since August 14.

The official death toll from the country’s floods since the start of the monsoon season in late June stood at 804 on Wednesday, half of them in August.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry projected inflation to “remain within the range of 4-5% in August, 2025”.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 4.1% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in July 2025, a reading higher than that of June 2025, when it had stood at 3.2%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

Pakistan Economy inflation ministry of finance flash floods Floods in Pakistan floods in Punjab monthly outlook headline inflation Pakistan floods fiscal presssure flood related demages

Comments

200 characters

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories