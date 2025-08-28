Australian shares flat ahead of US inflation data; Qantas surges after strong results

Australian shares were largely unchanged on Thursday, as investors awaited key US inflation data due on Friday to assess interest rate cuts ahead, while airline operator Qantas touched a record high after blockbuster annual results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 8,961.30, as of 0101 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Wednesday. Investors are in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, due on Friday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which could provide some insight into the interest-rate path ahead.

In Sydney, heavyweight financial stocks rose 0.6%, with shares of “Big Four” banks rising between 0.4% and 1.6%.

The country’s biggest business lender, National Australia Bank appointed Inder Singh as its group chief financial officer, who joins the company from QBE Insurance. Shares were up 1.5%.

Mining stocks declined 0.9% after iron ore and copper prices fell.

Mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto slipped 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks declined 0.5%, while energy stocks fell 2.2%.

Technology stocks slipped 1.5%, with Wisetech Global falling 4.5%, extending losses to a second day after the logistics software maker forecast lower-than-expected operating earnings on Wednesday.

Qantas Airways surged as much as 13.6% to a record high after the country’s flag carrier posted its second-best annual underlying earnings and announced the highest full-year dividend payout in 17 years.

South32 fell as much as 5.3% to hit its lowest since early May after the diversified miner posted a higher annual profit that came short of expectations and announced a lower dividend.

Wesfarmers, the country’s biggest non-food retailer, reported a near 4% rise in its annual profit and announced a $1.1 billion capital return to shareholders.

Shares were largely unchanged. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed at 12,868.18.