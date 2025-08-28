BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.63%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
NBP 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.82%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.95%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,924 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 147,441 Decreased By -1319.4 (-0.89%)
KSE30 44,923 Decreased By -268.3 (-0.59%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares flat ahead of US inflation data; Qantas surges after strong results

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 11:19am

Australian shares were largely unchanged on Thursday, as investors awaited key US inflation data due on Friday to assess interest rate cuts ahead, while airline operator Qantas touched a record high after blockbuster annual results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was flat at 8,961.30, as of 0101 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Wednesday. Investors are in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, due on Friday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which could provide some insight into the interest-rate path ahead.

In Sydney, heavyweight financial stocks rose 0.6%, with shares of “Big Four” banks rising between 0.4% and 1.6%.

The country’s biggest business lender, National Australia Bank appointed Inder Singh as its group chief financial officer, who joins the company from QBE Insurance. Shares were up 1.5%.

Mining stocks declined 0.9% after iron ore and copper prices fell.

Mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto slipped 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Gold stocks declined 0.5%, while energy stocks fell 2.2%.

Technology stocks slipped 1.5%, with Wisetech Global falling 4.5%, extending losses to a second day after the logistics software maker forecast lower-than-expected operating earnings on Wednesday.

Qantas Airways surged as much as 13.6% to a record high after the country’s flag carrier posted its second-best annual underlying earnings and announced the highest full-year dividend payout in 17 years.

South32 fell as much as 5.3% to hit its lowest since early May after the diversified miner posted a higher annual profit that came short of expectations and announced a lower dividend.

Wesfarmers, the country’s biggest non-food retailer, reported a near 4% rise in its annual profit and announced a $1.1 billion capital return to shareholders.

Shares were largely unchanged. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed at 12,868.18.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares flat ahead of US inflation data; Qantas surges after strong results

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories