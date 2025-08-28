BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.79%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.66%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
NBP 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.06%)
PAEL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.78%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PPL 176.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.07%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.43%)
BR30 42,919 Decreased By -105 (-0.24%)
KSE100 147,484 Decreased By -1276.1 (-0.86%)
KSE30 44,935 Decreased By -256.1 (-0.57%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed rate cut hopes, RBI support shield rupee from US tariff drag

  • Most Asian currencies rose, supported by bets on a Fed rate cut next month
Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 08:30am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is set to open largely unchanged to slightly higher on Thursday, with bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut and hopes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) intervention offsetting the drag from steep U.S. tariffs.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 87.62-87.68 range versus the U.S. dollar, compared with Tuesday’s level of 87.68. India’s financial markets were shut on Wednesday for a local holiday.

The RBI likely stepped in on Tuesday to curb losses after the rupee came under pressure when Washington confirmed additional tariffs on Indian goods, traders said.

The rupee had briefly dipped to an intraday low of 87.80, before likely RBI dollar sales kicked in, preventing a test of the all-time low at 87.95.

“For now, (the) RBI has effectively drawn a line in the sand near the highs, capping dollar/rupee,” a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“That said, the bias stays topside and that’s unlikely to flip anytime soon.”

The rupee will have to contend with likely higher dollar hedging demand from importers, long dollar positioning interest from speculators and potential equity-related outflows.

Foreign investors offloaded more than $700 million worth of Indian shares on Tuesday, underscoring the risk-off tone that dragged equities down 1%.

Asia inches up

Most Asian currencies rose, supported by bets on a Fed rate cut next month. New York Fed President John Williams told CNBC on Wednesday that a September move was possible, noting that “every meeting is, from my perspective, live.”

The comment came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish pivot at Jackson Hole last week. Traders currently lay around 84% odds of a quarter-point rate cut next month, pricing in a cumulative 56 basis points of cuts this year.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Fed rate cut hopes, RBI support shield rupee from US tariff drag

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories