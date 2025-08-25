BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
CPHL 89.59 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.94%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.93%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GCIL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
HUBC 161.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
KOSM 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (12.96%)
LOTCHEM 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
MLCF 94.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 116.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.24%)
SSGC 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TREET 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.83%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,074 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.27%)
BR30 43,190 Increased By 142.1 (0.33%)
KSE100 149,082 Decreased By -411.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 45,287 Decreased By -231 (-0.51%)
Print 2025-08-25

Indian rupee continues slide

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 05:29am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened further on Friday against a stronger dollar ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, capping a volatile week for the Asian currency that has been pressured by US tariff-related uncertainties.

The currency closed 0.3% lower on Friday at 87.5300, against its close of 87.27 in the previous session. It was down 0.02% for the week.

The local unit, which opened at 87.4575 on Monday, saw sharp swings through the week due to domestic and geopolitical developments.

Talks between the US President Donald Trump and the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, coupled with the Indian government’s proposed tax cuts, pushed the rupee above the 87 handle for the first time this month on Tuesday.

However, concerns over tariffs on Indian goods, which are set to take effect on August 27, and importers’ demand for the greenback weighed on the currency on Thursday when it posted its biggest single-day decline in a month.

