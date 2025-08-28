BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
Sec144 imposed to prohibit public visits at bridges over rivers

INP Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 07:40am

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot, Saba Asghar Ali on Wednesday imposed Section 144 to prohibit public visits and gatherings at bridges of rivers, canals and nullahs in the district for a month.

The order was issued after torrential rains caused high-level flooding in rivers and nullahs of the district.

According to the DC, many individuals, especially youth were visiting these sites for recreation and selfies, creating a serious threat to human life, public safety and law and order.

The DC said the ban has been enforced with immediate effect to avert danger and maintain public peace.

Violators will face legal action under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C.1898.

