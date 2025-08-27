BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
World

Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

NEW DELHI: The United States has doubled tariffs on Indian imports to as much as 50% as scheduled on Wednesday, hitting goods and produce as varied as garments, jewellery and shrimp.

Sectors such as smartphones, pharmaceuticals and energy are exempt from U.S. tariffs, but others such as gems, textiles and some auto components - which make up a large part of Indian exports to the U.S. - will bear the brunt of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade ire in their largest overseas market.

Below are some of India’s largest exports to the U.S.

Gems & jewellery

The U.S. is the largest market for Indian gems and jewellery accounting for goods worth $10 billion last year, or nearly 30% of the sector’s global sales.

In the western Indian city of Surat, where more than 80% of the world’s rough diamonds are cut and polished, orders have started drying up as U.S. tariffs shake buyer confidence.

While small exporters have few options to cushion the blow, big players plan to shift operations to countries whose goods are subject to lower U.S. tariffs, such as Botswana at 15%.

India hopeful US will review extra 25% tariff for Russian oil purchases, Indian government source says

Shrimp

Shrimp farmers are contemplating switching to other business as high tariffs have already led to a pause in orders. The U.S. is the biggest market for exporters with clients including supermarket chains such as Walmart and Kroger.

Last year, Indian seafood exports to the U.S. totalled $2.6 billion, with shrimp accounting for 40%.

Smartphones

Apple Inc suppliers Tata Electronics, Wistron Infocomm, Foxconn and Pegatron Corp are the largest exporters from India to the U.S., shipping smartphones and other products worth nearly $7 billion in 2024.

Over January-June, the companies exported goods worth $11 billion, customs data showed.

Smartphones are exempt from tariffs in a win for Apple which is preparing to launch the next iteration of its iPhone next month. The U.S. technology firm has increased manufacturing in India as it diversifies from China to the extent that most iPhones sold in the U.S. are now made in India.

Pharmaceuticals

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences , Hetero Labs, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical are major exporters of drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to the U.S.

They shipped $3.6 billion worth of goods to the U.S. last year and $3.7 billion in January-June this year. The sector is exempt from tariffs as generic medicine is crucial for affordable healthcare.

Textiles

Major apparel and textile exporters include Shahi Exports, Welspun, Indo Count Industries, Trident and Gokaldas Exports.

The companies exported goods to the U.S. worth over $2 billion in 2024 and $1 billion in the first half of 2025 to clients including Walmart, Target, Costco and Gap.

Auto components

Auto component manufacturing has grown rapidly in recent years and counts the U.S. as its largest export market.

In 2024, component exports to the U.S. amounted to $6.6 billion of which over $3.5 billion were for cars and small trucks subject to a tariff of 25%, not 50%. The main exporters include Sona Comstar and Samvardhan Motherson.

Exports of components for commercial vehicles such as large trucks and agriculture equipment, worth about $3 billion, will attract a 50% tariff. Bharat Forge, whose customers include Caterpillar, Volvo and John Deere, is among the segment’s largest exporters.

Energy and renewables

Manufacturers of solar equipment including cells and wind turbines have significant exports to the U.S. and are exempt from tariffs.

Companies such as Reliance Industries, Waaree Energies, Schneider Electric, GE Power, LM Wind Power and Mundra Solar - a unit of conglomerate Adani Group - are among the largest exporters of energy and renewable power equipment.

