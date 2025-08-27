India hopeful US will review extra 25% tariff for Russian oil purchases, Indian government source says

NEW DELHI: India is hopeful that the U.S. will review the additional 25% tariff imposed on Indian goods as penalty for its Russian oil purchases, a government source told reporters on Wednesday.

The Indian government is holding talks with exporters to increase shipments of textiles, leather, gems and jewellery to other countries, and is likely to provide financial assistance to affected businesses, the source said.