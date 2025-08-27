Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, on Wednesday said that efforts are underway to implement solar-based solutions for Gwadar Port, a key part of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

The federal minister announced the development during a meeting on the port’s operationalisation, attended by Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Noorul Haque Baloch, Chairman of Chinese company COPHCL, My Yu Bo, along with Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Umer Zaffer Shaikh, and others, read an official statement.

During the meeting, the minister confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, the Ministry of Energy, and other relevant bodies to tackle Gwadar’s challenges related to power shortages and water scarcity.

Chaudhry revealed that a sub-committee has been established, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Federal Board of Revenue, GPA, Gwadar Development Authority, Quetta Electric Supply Company, and officials from the PM’s Office, with a responsibility to review the technical aspects of implementing solar power in Gwadar.

The minister outlined the sub-committee’s key duties, which include devising an efficient solar panel utilisation plan, recommending the installation of solar photovoltaic systems and battery storage solutions for Gwadar’s water facilities, and proposing measures to enhance the region’s power supply.

Moreover, the committee will design solar power distribution systems integrated with storage options to ensure a dependable energy supply for critical infrastructure, including the Gwadar Port Authority, he noted.

Chaudhry added that solar-based microgrids will be set up at strategic locations to supply power for water pumps and the 1.2 million gallons per day (MGD) desalination plant, with energy storage solutions also being considered.

The initiative seeks to significantly reduce Gwadar’s reliance on external energy by making it self-sufficient through local power sources. The plan includes establishing macro solar grids with sufficient capacity to meet power demands throughout the year, he added.

The minister stated that the Prime Minister’s Solar Initiative for Gwadar is expected to be fully functional soon, facilitating the establishment of new factories in the Gwadar free zone and providing power to the Gwadar International Airport.

The meeting noted that Gwadar faces an acute water shortage due to insufficient electricity to operate the pumping and desalination plants. Gwadar has enough stored water for months if it can be pumped and distributed effectively, he added.

Referring to industry assessments, Chaudhry said Gwadar’s fisheries sector stands to save over a million dollars each year by shifting from costly diesel and erratic grid electricity to solar power.