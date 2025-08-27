BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, miners lead Aussie shares higher, Woolworths, Wisetech cap rise

Reuters Published August 27, 2025

Australian shares climbed on Wednesday, driven by miners and banks, although gains were capped by losses in supermarket chain Woolworths and tech firm Wisetech Global following their annual results.

By 0040 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,955.20 points, just 99.3 points below the record high hit on Monday.

Heavyweight miners led the benchmark higher, rising 1.2% on higher copper and gold prices. Gold stocks, part of the broader mining sub-index, advanced 3% to their highest since mid June.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining added 2% and 3.7%, respectively.

Financials rose 0.5%, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.3% and 0.7%.

Investors are awaiting the local inflation data for July, due later in the day, for cues into the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate cut path, after minutes of the central bank’s August meeting showed the likelihood of further easing.

The benchmark’s rise was limited by 4.5% drop in consumer staples stocks, after Woolworths Group’s full-year results.

Australia’s largest supermarket chain operator flagged a weaker start to its current fiscal year after posting a 19% drop in annual profit, sending shares plummeting as much as 16% to a five-month low.

Wisetech Global slipped as much as 17.8% to its lowest since early May, after the logistics software maker’s operating earnings forecast missed expectations.

That sent the technology sub-index down as much as 3.9% to its lowest since mid-July.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises plunged nearly 20% after the Australian franchise of pizza chain Domino’s reported its maiden annual loss since going public two decades ago.

Embattled casino operator Star Entertainment said it was in talks with its lenders to secure potential waivers on loan covenants and deferred annual results by a day.

Stock rose 2.5%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 12,917.41 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Banks, miners lead Aussie shares higher, Woolworths, Wisetech cap rise

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories