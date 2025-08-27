BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders federal ministers to visit flood-hit Punjab

Published August 27, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed federal ministers on Wednesday to immediately visit the flood-affected areas of Punjab and personally oversee ongoing relief and rescue operations.

The PM instructed ministers to remain present in their respective constituencies to monitor evacuation, rescue, and relief efforts on the ground, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The premier’s instructions come as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert for heavy rainfall in various districts of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Authorities urged the public to take precautionary measures, avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Earlier, the NDMA had warned that the River Sutlej, which is currently flowing at a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala, is likely to rise to a very high flood level due to water releases from India.

Meanwhile, the premier also instructed the NDMA chairman to maintain close coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and extend full support to local administrations, issue advance warnings to vulnerable communities, and ensure the immediate relocation of at-risk populations to safe areas.

He further stressed that the process of relocating people living along riverbanks to secure locations must be made more effective and expedited without delay.

Flood threat: CM Maryam orders timely evacuation of people

“The pace of relief operations must be further accelerated, and inter-agency coordination should be strengthened,” the premier stated.

Comments

zh Aug 27, 2025 08:13pm
What would these visits achieve?
