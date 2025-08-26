BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

Flood threat: CM Maryam orders timely evacuation of people

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:42am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued strict directives to ensure the timely evacuation of stranded populations in view of the expected flood torrents.

She emphasised that all available resources must be utilised to minimise loss of life. She instructed that residents of riverside and low-lying areas be immediately relocated to safe places, along with the prompt shifting of livestock from rural flood-hit regions.

The CM directed continuous and vigilant monitoring of the flood situation in the Sutlej and other rivers. She ordered comprehensive arrangements for the accommodation, food, and medical treatment of flood victims, as well as the provision of snakebite vaccines in affected areas without delay.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the district administration, Rescue 1122, and all relevant departments in Kasur, Pakpattan, Taunsa Sharif, and other flood-prone districts to remain on high alert and perform their duties with utmost responsibility. She categorically warned that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

