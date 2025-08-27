BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Supplements Print 2025-08-27

CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Khalid Rahman Chairman, Public Sector Committee, ICAP

Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

TEXT: I welcome all participants, distinguished guests, and stakeholders to the conference on “Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem.” This gathering represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to strengthen public financial governance and promote fiscal accountability in Pakistan.

The importance of this conference cannot be overstated. In an increasingly complex economic landscape, robust public financial management is essential for ensuring efficient allocation of resources, enhancing transparency, and fostering sustainable development. By bringing together policymakers, financial leaders, regulators, and experts from diverse sectors, this forum provides a unique opportunity to exchange insights, deliberate on strategic reforms, and drive collaborative action.

The conference began this morning with interactive workshops and high-level roundtables, where regulators, SOE leadership, and government representatives engaged in constructive dialogue on tax reforms and the governance of state-owned enterprises. As the day progresses, the discussions will turn to other critical themes—embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and advancing professional accountancy frameworks. Together, these focus areas are central to building a resilient financial ecosystem, addressing current challenges while positioning Pakistan to embrace innovation, strengthen institutions, and enhance public trust.

I commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for spearheading this initiative in the public interest, and thank the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), our valued partner, for their collaboration. I would also like to particularly recognize the ICAP Public Sector Committee, which I have the honor to chair, for its dedicated role in driving the PFM agenda and laying the groundwork for this important dialogue.

I am confident that the knowledge-sharing and engagement taking place at this conference will translate into meaningful reforms and stronger institutions that serve both the economy and the public at large.

Wishing all delegates a productive, insightful, and inspiring conference.

ICAP Khalid Rahman

