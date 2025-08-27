BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-08-27

CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Auditor General of Pakistan

Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

TEXT: I am pleased to extend my sincere appreciation to ICAP and CIPFA for convening this high-level conference focused on the theme of “Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem.” In an evolving governance landscape, this initiative reflects a necessary and timely dialogue around the integrity, transparency, and sustainability of financial operations within the public sector.

As Pakistan’s Supreme Audit Institution, the Department of the Auditor General plays a foundational role in ensuring financial probity across government institutions. Our constitutional mandate continues to guide our efforts in upholding fiscal discipline and reinforcing public trust. The themes highlighted in this conference — including enhancing revenue capacity, strengthening governance frameworks for State-Owned Enterprises, embedding Environmental, Social and Governance principles, and advancing professional accountancy standards — are deeply aligned with our current priorities.

Our audit and oversight functions are increasingly shaped by the imperatives of performance, sustainability, and public value. From facilitating robust reporting mechanisms to supporting institutional reform through evidence-based audits, we remain committed to strengthening public sector accountability. The emerging ESG focus within the auditing domain adds a new dimension to our responsibilities, requiring not only technical rigor but also a forward-looking perspective on impact and inclusiveness.

I commend ICAP’s leadership for its sustained efforts in advancing sectoral dialogue and promoting resilience in Pakistan’s financial architecture. The Institute has been instrumental in fostering professional excellence, strengthening audit capacities, and enabling the cross-pollination of ideas and practices between financial and public sector professionals.

This conference offers a critical platform to share insights, build capacity, and reaffirm our shared commitment to transparency and good governance. I extend my best wishes to the organizers and participants, confident that this collaboration will lead to meaningful contributions toward a more agile and accountable public financial management system in Pakistan.

ICAP Muhammad Ajmal Gondal

Comments

200 characters

CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Auditor General of Pakistan

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories