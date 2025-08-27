CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Muhammad Ajmal Gondal Auditor General of Pakistan

TEXT: I am pleased to extend my sincere appreciation to ICAP and CIPFA for convening this high-level conference focused on the theme of “Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem.” In an evolving governance landscape, this initiative reflects a necessary and timely dialogue around the integrity, transparency, and sustainability of financial operations within the public sector.

As Pakistan’s Supreme Audit Institution, the Department of the Auditor General plays a foundational role in ensuring financial probity across government institutions. Our constitutional mandate continues to guide our efforts in upholding fiscal discipline and reinforcing public trust. The themes highlighted in this conference — including enhancing revenue capacity, strengthening governance frameworks for State-Owned Enterprises, embedding Environmental, Social and Governance principles, and advancing professional accountancy standards — are deeply aligned with our current priorities.

Our audit and oversight functions are increasingly shaped by the imperatives of performance, sustainability, and public value. From facilitating robust reporting mechanisms to supporting institutional reform through evidence-based audits, we remain committed to strengthening public sector accountability. The emerging ESG focus within the auditing domain adds a new dimension to our responsibilities, requiring not only technical rigor but also a forward-looking perspective on impact and inclusiveness.

I commend ICAP’s leadership for its sustained efforts in advancing sectoral dialogue and promoting resilience in Pakistan’s financial architecture. The Institute has been instrumental in fostering professional excellence, strengthening audit capacities, and enabling the cross-pollination of ideas and practices between financial and public sector professionals.

This conference offers a critical platform to share insights, build capacity, and reaffirm our shared commitment to transparency and good governance. I extend my best wishes to the organizers and participants, confident that this collaboration will lead to meaningful contributions toward a more agile and accountable public financial management system in Pakistan.