BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-08-27

CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Akif Saeed Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

Published 27 Aug, 2025 06:14am

TEXT: I extend my sincere commendation to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) for convening this landmark conference on "Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem." This timely initiative underscores a shared commitment to fostering transparency, accountability and sustainability within Pakistan's capital markets.

The theme of this conference holds profound relevance in the current economic context of Pakistan and closely aligns with SECP's vision of progressive regulatory environment that facilitates economic growth and upholds the highest standards of governance and ethical conduct. Our regulatory modernization agenda, driven by digital transformation, has enabled us to enhance the ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden for stakeholders.

State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) are pivotal to the economy, governance and public service delivery, making their reform essential for sustainable growth. SECP continues to support Government of Pakistan to strengthen SOE reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and operational efficiency in this sector. I am pleased to note that the conference has devoted specific attention to this important area, thereby contributing to the broader dialogue on strengthening public sector governance and financial management.

Further, in alignment with global developments, SECP is also committed to the adoption of IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards (S1 and S2), which will serve as a catalyst in embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into corporate decision-making. I take this opportunity to acknowledge ICAP's critical role in this transition - particularly its efforts in promoting sustainability reporting and enhancing audit quality through assurance frameworks.

ICAP has long been a valued partner in SECP's reform journey and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to strengthen Pakistan's capital markets and align them with global standards of transparency and good governance.

Akif Saeed CIPFA

Comments

200 characters

CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Akif Saeed Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories