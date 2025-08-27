CONFERENCE ON BUILDING A RESILIENT PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ECOSYSTEM: Messages from Muhammad Aurangzeb Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I am pleased to convey my deep appreciation to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) for jointly convening this high-impact conference, which arrives at a critical juncture for Pakistan's financial trajectory.

As we navigate complex economic challenges ranging from revenue shortfalls to the evolving dynamics of global sustainability mandates Pakistan's financial governance must demonstrate resilience, agility, and foresight. The theme “Building a Resilient Public Financial Management Ecosystem” aptly captures the urgency and aspiration with which we must approach this transformational journey.

ICAP has consistently advanced the nation’s financial and governance agenda through thought leadership, capacity development, and strategic dialogue. Its initiatives including the promotion of sustainability reporting, the adoption of global accountancy standards, and the strengthening of public sector financial frameworks serve as powerful enablers for reform across Pakistan’s institutional landscape. The collaboration with CIPFA further amplifies the technical depth and global best practices integral to building fiscal credibility.

The Government remains firmly committed to enhancing Pakistan’s revenue capacity, improving governance in state-owned enterprises, and embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) imperatives across public sector institutions. Equally, professional accountancy frameworks must be elevated to ensure our public financial management is not only robust, but future-ready.

I take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt appreciation to ICAP’s leadership—President Mr. Saif Ullah, the ICAP Council, and the Secretariat—for their visionary stewardship that continues to guide the profession toward national significance and international acclaim.

I urge all stakeholders to engage meaningfully in the proceedings of this conference and contribute to shaping a resilient, transparent, and inclusive financial future for Pakistan.