Thailand aims to meet this year’s rice export target by focusing on strong markets, official says

BANGKOK: Thailand is hoping to meet its rice export target of 7.5 million metric tons this year by seeking more deals in markets where demand is strong, commerce ministry official said on Tuesday.

Asia rice: Vietnam rates rise on Philippine stockpiling; India prices steady

Rice shipments dropped by 25% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2025, but those to key markets such as the United States and China still increased over the period, Arada Fuangtong, head of the foreign trade department, told a press conference.