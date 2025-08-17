BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Markets Print 2025-08-17

Asia rice: Vietnam rates rise on Philippine stockpiling; India prices steady

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

BENGALURU, MUMBAI, BANGKOK, AND HANOI: Vietnamese rice prices rose this week as buyers in the Philippines stockpiled ahead of an import suspension deadline, while Indian rates held steady near a three-year low.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $395 a metric ton on Thursday, up from $391 a week ago. Traders said buyers from the Philippines are rushing to make purchases before the country suspends rice imports for 60 days starting September 1, as the government seeks to protect local farmers affected by falling prices during the harvest season. Traders also said that Vietnam’s domestic supplies were running low as the summer-autumn harvest ends.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $369 to $374 a ton, unchanged from the previous week when it hit its lowest level since August 2022, while Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $360 to $368 a ton this week. “The weather is largely conducive for paddy crop, this year’s production is expected to be even higher than last year’s record harvest,” said a Mumbai-based dealer.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice tumbled to $355 to $360 a ton, down from last week’s price of $370 on weakening demand, traders said. Domestic and overseas demand has been very quiet, with buyers anticipating increased supply in the market, which could drive prices even lower, another Thai trader said.

Meanwhile in Bangladesh, prices continue to remain high despite renewed imports and record harvests since November last year, which pushed reserves to nearly 2 million tons by July.

Data from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh showed prices remained 15 to 20% higher compared with the previous year.

