BML 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
BOP 13.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.61%)
CPHL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.98%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.69%)
FCCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.84%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
GCIL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
HUBC 153.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
MLCF 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.53%)
NBP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
POWER 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 183.47 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.93%)
PREMA 40.87 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
PRL 32.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.51%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.37%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.34%)
TELE 7.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.29%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,490 Increased By 65.4 (0.45%)
BR30 41,081 Increased By 222.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 142,032 Increased By 996.6 (0.71%)
KSE30 43,694 Increased By 359.4 (0.83%)
Aug 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 263.55 Increased By ▲ 3.08%

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

BR Web Desk Published 04 Aug, 2025 09:46am

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest E&P firm, has received the first interest payment of Rs7.73 billion from Power Holding (Private) Limited (PHL) under the government’s circular debt settlement plan.

The E&P disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“As part of the circular debt settlement plan, OGDCL has received the first interest payment of Rs7.725 billion from PHL, pursuant to the Government of Pakistan (GOP) approved mechanism.

“As previously disclosed, the total interest amount of Rs92 billion is to be repaid in twelve equal monthly instalments, commencing July 2025,” read the notice.

OGDCL shared that receiving this initial payment reflects progress under the Government of Pakistan’s initiative to address circular debt in the energy sector.

Last year in June, as part of the circular debt settlement plan, the government approved payment of Rs82 billion to OGDCL, representing the principal amount of the company’s investment in Privately Placed Term Finance Certificates (PPTFC) issued by PHL.

The government also approved repayment of interest of Rs92 billion in twelve equal instalments commencing from July 2025.

OGDCL, as part of the settlement, agreed to waive off Rs72 billion on account of liquidated damages on the directives of the government.

OGDCL was incorporated on 23 October 1997 under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017). The company was established to undertake exploration and development of oil and gas resources, including production and sale of oil and gas and related activities formerly carried on by Oil and Gas Development Corporation, which was established in 1961.

OGDCL circular debt OGDC PSX notice PHL PSX stocks Power Holding (Private) Limited interest payment PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.7bn first interest payment

Two more joint border markets: Jam urges Iran to fast-track operationalisation

Pakistan fully supports Iran’s right to develop N-energy: PM

Oil slips as OPEC+ proceeds with September output hike

Transparency, efficiency in SoEs: MoF developing cashless systems for G2P, P2G

299 dead, 715 injured in rains, flash floods since June 26 in Pakistan: NDMA

7th NFC Award: ‘Centre deducts Rs87.87bn annually without AGP certification’

G2G agreement: Pakistan govt plans to offer solar projects to Saudi firm

Textile exporters alarmed by 19pc US tariff decision

Zardari, Pezeshkian agree to work for regional peace

Read more stories