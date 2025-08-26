Hyderabad SITE body team meets Commissioner, DC

HYDERABAD: Meeting of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry delegation with Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon at Commissioner Office, Shahbaz Building, regarding issues of Hyderabad SITE.

A delegation, under the leadership of Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry Abdul Rehman Rajput, met Commissioner Hyderabad and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad at the Commissioner’s Office. The delegation included Vice Chairman Ehsan Mueed Shaikh Advocate, Former Chairman Shoaib Soomro, Former Vice Chairman Mr. Muhammad Arif,

Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput presented several important issues related to Hyderabad SITE before the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Graveyard boundary wall construction: Commissioner assured that this noble work will be carried out soon on a personal basis.

Deputy Commissioner informed that currently the Government of Sindh is renovating Shaheed Millat Park, and Barkat Bhai Park will be included in the next scheme. DC assured that this problem will be resolved before the upcoming monsoon. For the time being, a single-layer road will be constructed to provide immediate relief. DC stated that the responsibility lies with SITE Limited. Commissioner assured that the MD SITE will soon be invited to Hyderabad to address this matter. It was highlighted that the land mafia has occupied large parts of the SITE area. DC assured that the SITE area will soon be cleared of encroachments.

Chairman highlighted that filtered water has not been supplied to SITE Area for the past 50 years, and people are forced to use canal water. DC assured that soon, a supply line from Ghangra Mori Mineral Plant will be laid.

It was asked why no roadmap had been provided yet. Deputy Commissioner informed that marking has been completed up to Fateh Chowk (Phase 4). SITE area begins after Fateh Chowk, and once Phase 4 is reached, the marking and roadmap will be shared.

Chairman highlighted that traffic flow from Fateh Chowk to Muhammadi Mor remains disturbed; hence, traffic police should be deployed in the area to ensure smooth movement. The road leading from Badin Stop to SITE area is completely damaged. Chairman requested reconstruction so that traffic could be diverted there. Deputy Commissioner assured that this issue will also be resolved.

Commissioner assured that in the next meeting, the MD SITE and Mayor Hyderabad will also be invited so that all issues can be resolved comprehensively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025