BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
CPHL 90.56 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.54%)
DCL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.36%)
DGKC 189.40 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.58%)
FCCL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.67%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
GCIL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.17%)
HUBC 166.40 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (3.16%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.54%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.15%)
MLCF 97.30 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.81%)
NBP 154.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PAEL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.69%)
PIBTL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.12%)
PPL 179.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.63%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PRL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.71%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.11 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.02%)
TREET 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.51%)
TRG 57.11 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.59%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,329 Increased By 513.4 (0.34%)
KSE30 45,309 Increased By 102.7 (0.23%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

Hyderabad SITE body team meets Commissioner, DC

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:27am

HYDERABAD: Meeting of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry delegation with Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Abbasi and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon at Commissioner Office, Shahbaz Building, regarding issues of Hyderabad SITE.

A delegation, under the leadership of Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry Abdul Rehman Rajput, met Commissioner Hyderabad and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad at the Commissioner’s Office. The delegation included Vice Chairman Ehsan Mueed Shaikh Advocate, Former Chairman Shoaib Soomro, Former Vice Chairman Mr. Muhammad Arif,

Chairman Abdul Rehman Rajput presented several important issues related to Hyderabad SITE before the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Graveyard boundary wall construction: Commissioner assured that this noble work will be carried out soon on a personal basis.

Deputy Commissioner informed that currently the Government of Sindh is renovating Shaheed Millat Park, and Barkat Bhai Park will be included in the next scheme. DC assured that this problem will be resolved before the upcoming monsoon. For the time being, a single-layer road will be constructed to provide immediate relief. DC stated that the responsibility lies with SITE Limited. Commissioner assured that the MD SITE will soon be invited to Hyderabad to address this matter. It was highlighted that the land mafia has occupied large parts of the SITE area. DC assured that the SITE area will soon be cleared of encroachments.

Chairman highlighted that filtered water has not been supplied to SITE Area for the past 50 years, and people are forced to use canal water. DC assured that soon, a supply line from Ghangra Mori Mineral Plant will be laid.

It was asked why no roadmap had been provided yet. Deputy Commissioner informed that marking has been completed up to Fateh Chowk (Phase 4). SITE area begins after Fateh Chowk, and once Phase 4 is reached, the marking and roadmap will be shared.

Chairman highlighted that traffic flow from Fateh Chowk to Muhammadi Mor remains disturbed; hence, traffic police should be deployed in the area to ensure smooth movement. The road leading from Badin Stop to SITE area is completely damaged. Chairman requested reconstruction so that traffic could be diverted there. Deputy Commissioner assured that this issue will also be resolved.

Commissioner assured that in the next meeting, the MD SITE and Mayor Hyderabad will also be invited so that all issues can be resolved comprehensively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HSATI Hyderabad SITE

Comments

200 characters

Hyderabad SITE body team meets Commissioner, DC

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories