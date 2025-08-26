BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.52%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
DGKC 189.07 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.41%)
FCCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.47%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GCIL 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.13%)
HUBC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.91%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.73%)
MLCF 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.28%)
NBP 154.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PAEL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PPL 179.74 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.68%)
PREMA 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PRL 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.55%)
PTC 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.82%)
TREET 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.39%)
TRG 57.14 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.64%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 15,120 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
BR30 43,664 Increased By 733 (1.71%)
KSE100 149,312 Increased By 496.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,308 Increased By 101.7 (0.22%)
Aug 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-26

‘Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025’ launched in Ghana

Press Release Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 07:38am

ACCRA, GHANA: The Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 launched Monday in Accra, marking the start of a transformative trade initiative across West Africa.

Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the event brought together 28 of Pakistan’s top rice exporting companies and 200 Ghanaian buyers for an impactful day of B2B meetings, following a vibrant inauguration ceremony.

Under the theme “Pakistan Rice: Powering West Africa’s Food Security,” the road show was addressed by Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General (Agro) at TDAP, and Najeeb Durrani, Pakistan High Commissioner to Ghana.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role as the world’s 4th largest rice exporter, Khokhar emphasized the nation’s commitment to meeting Ghana’s growing demand with premium Basmati and affordable milled rice, perfect for local favorites like Jollof and Waakye.

“Rice is more than a staple; it’s the heartbeat of communities. With Pakistan’s rice exports hitting 5.5 million metric tons globally in 2024-25, valued at $3.2 billion, we’re here to forge long-term partnerships, ensuring food security and economic growth in Ghana,” Khokhar said.

He noted Pakistan’s surge in West African markets, with shipments averaging 550,000 tons monthly during peak periods, driven by rigorous quality standards and competitive pricing.

The event showcased opportunities for long-term contracts, technology transfers, and joint ventures to empower Ghana’s agricultural sector. The road show will continue in Côte d’Ivoire (August 28-29) and Senegal (September 1-2), reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to West Africa’s food security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ghana TDAP Rice exporters Pakistani rice Accra Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025’ launched in Ghana

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

‘We are barely surviving’: delay in Karachi’s Karimabad underpass project takes toll on nearby businesses

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Privatisation of PIA: Final bidding process may conclude by October

Nearly 150,000 moved to safety as Sutlej swells, flood risk escalates: NDMA

AI-based risk management system to be activated soon

Industrial sector: PM Shehbaz stresses urgent removal of bottlenecks

Oil eases after rising to 2-week high on Russia-Ukraine supply concerns

Circular debt plan: OGDCL receives Rs7.73bn second interest payment

Pakistan’s auto industry being pushed to the wall?

Read more stories