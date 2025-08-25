BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.56 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
DCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 188.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.85%)
FCCL 50.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
HUBC 161.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
KEL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
MLCF 94.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
NBP 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
PAEL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
POWER 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.41%)
PREMA 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SNGP 117.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
SSGC 40.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,059 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 43,116 Increased By 67.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 148,931 Decreased By -561.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 45,239 Decreased By -279.2 (-0.61%)
Aug 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan jumps to one-month high on Powell’s dovish pivot

  • The onshore yuan strengthened to a high of 7.1569 per dollar
Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2025 12:08pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan jumped to the strongest level in a month against the dollar on Monday, lifted by a dovish policy pivot by the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The boost to the Chinese currency and the improvement in investor sentiment coincided with a remarkable rally in Chinese equity markets, with the Shanghai stock benchmark surging to its highest levels in a decade.

“The trade détente with the US looks to be extending, exporters appear to be converting more of their dollar earnings into local currency, and government policies encouraging ‘anti-involution’ are supporting sentiment and performance,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The yuan rose in both onshore and offshore markets in morning deals. The onshore yuan strengthened to a high of 7.1569 per dollar, the strongest level since July 24. It last traded at 7.1587 as of 0341 GMT.

Its offshore counterpart jumped to a one-month high of 7.1574 per dollar before last fetching 7.1591.

“We can expect Asian FX to start this new week on a strong note as the dollar retreats in line with lower US Treasuries yield,” analysts at UOB said in a note.

The dollar and US Treasury yields were under pressure after Powell on Friday signalled a possible interest rate cut at the US central bank’s meeting next month, saying that risks to the job market were rising but also noting inflation remained a threat and that a decision wasn’t set in stone.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1161 per dollar, its strongest level since November 6, 2024 and 390 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1551.

The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Separately, investors will monitor trade and tariff negotiations between the United States and South Korea and India for possible impact on financial markets, traders and analysts said, along with the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE deflator on Friday.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan jumps to one-month high on Powell’s dovish pivot

PSX falls amid rollover, KSE-100 loses over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

World Bank approves $47.9mn grant to strengthen education in Punjab

Cashless Economy Initiative 2025: Pakistan govt orders independent audit

Interior minister vows to ensure foolproof security of trains, railway tracks

Pakistan’s NLC, DP World deliver first commercial cargo to Tajikistan

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Rules 2025 issued: SRB registration now a must for agri income holders

Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce squad for Women’s World Cup

Gold price remains stable at Rs359,800

Oil prices climb after Ukraine attacks hit Russian energy sites

Read more stories